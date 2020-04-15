Navy May Reinstate Fired Captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt

Share This Article:

The Navy may reinstate the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who was fired after pleading for help with a coronavirus outbreak aboard the San Diego-based nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday is considering whether to reinstate Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who was removed from command after a letter to top brass was leaked to a San Francisco newspaper.

The Times quoted a spokesperson for Gilday as saying no decision has been made, but the case was under review. President Trump has indicated that he may agree, saying last week the captain “had a bad day.”

Crozier was cheered as he left the carrier, which is docked at Guam while nearly 600 crew members have tested positive for the disease and one death has been recorded. He was reassigned to a shore position in San Diego, but has the virus himself, and is in quarantine on the island.

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Crozier, but then resigned after telling the crew over the ship’s public address system that Crozer was “stupid” in sending the letter.

