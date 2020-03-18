Sailor on USS Coronado at Naval Base San Diego Tests Positive for Virus

Share This Article:

The Navy said Wednesday a sixth local sailor has tested positive to coronavirus amid the growing local outbreak.

The sailor, who is assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado, is currently isolated at home and restricted in movement in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Navy said personnel who were immediately identified as having close contact with the patient have been notified, placed on a restriction of movement status at their residences off the ship, and are being monitored.

Additionally, military health professionals are in the process of conducting a contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.

The Navy closed the Training Support Command center at Naval Base San Diego after three sailors connected with the facility tested positive for coronavirus. There are also cases involving a sailor assigned to the USS Boxer and another at Naval Base Point Loma.

