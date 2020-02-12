Share This Article:

The Navy on Wednesday accepted delivery of the future USS Kansas City, the first trimaran-hull littoral combat ship delivered by Austal USA this year.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Four more of the ships are currently under construction at the Austal shipyard in Mobile, AL, with two to be delivered later this year.

Littoral combat ships are small, fast surface warships designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter submarines, mines and swarming small craft. They are armed with guns, missiles and helicopters.

“This is a tremendous day for the Navy and our country with the delivery of the future USS Kansas City,” said program manager Capt. Mike Taylor. “I look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this great ship alongside the crew later this year. Kansas City will play an essential role in carrying out our nation’s future maritime strategy.”

The Navy is building 40 littoral ships divided between monohull “Freedom” and trimaran “Independence” variants, with all of the latter based in San Diego. However, the Navy has proposed switching to a new frigate design before the entire littoral fleet is completed.

The latest budget request also proposes decommissioning the first four ships, which have been used for training and development.

Navy Accepts Another Littoral Combat Ship Bound for San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: