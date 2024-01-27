Athena the puppy at the Lincoln High shelter. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society officers and its Emergency Response Team have been touring areas affected by flooding to rescue animals left behind, as well as offer support to people in need.

Their efforts include walking door-to-door in Southcrest, Mountain View, Logan Heights and Shelltown to provide dozens of pet families with food and resources.

On Friday, the emergency team focused specifically on Acacia Street, between Beta and S. 39th streets.

Anyone who is unable to find a pet or left one behind when evacuating should call Humane Society dispatchers, 619-299-7012 (press 1).

Here's what it looked like today when our Humane Officers & Emergency Response Team canvassed Southcrest, Mountain View, Logan Heights & Shelltown, assisting pet owners with any needs they may have after the flooding. If you need help, visit https://t.co/brxftFiZrp for more info. pic.twitter.com/JguBFe87IV — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 28, 2024

Since Monday, the Humane Society also has partnered with the American Red Cross to operate a temporary shelter for pets at Lincoln High School, 4777 Imperial Ave.

This shelter, staffed 24 hours a day, offers pet food and limited supplies, temporary shelter for displaced pets and additional resources. There are currently 17 evacuated pets being cared for at Lincoln High, including nine dogs, seven birds and a rabbit.

For the latest emergency updates and resource information, see the Humane Society’s online news center.

In addition, the Humane Society is volunteers and donations.

The agency needs foster families to place more pets in homes until they are able to reunite with their families. The Humane Society also has an increased need for dog food, leashes, collars and slip leads. Donate through their online Wish List.