A city crew clearing mud and debris from a street. Courtesy of the city

City crews began working on Friday morning to clear stormwater culverts along Chollas Creek clogged by material carried downstream by Monday’s floodwaters.

The work was set to start in Southcrest, beginning in the storm channel at 38th Street and then working northeast upstream along the creek.

The city will also bring on contractors to assist with the emergency clearing work on the culverts ahead of a potential storm in the forecast for next week.

City officials have identified more than 70 streets in neighborhoods including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto and others which were heavily impacted by flooding and have mud and debris blocking the public right of way. So far, 16 of those streets have been addressed.

County crews have been out in the unincorporated communities cleaning up storm debris on public roads and collecting damaged private property.

As part of the county’s recovery plan for the unincorporated areas, crews will collect damaged property from road rights of way and dispose of it. They are working with a contractor who will manage this program starting on Monday.