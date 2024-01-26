Surfers at La Jolla Shores Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The National Weather Service said it will be windy and warmer through the weekend before another storm with potentially heavy rain arrives late next week.

Warm Santa Ana winds of up to 30 mph along the coast and up to 55 mph in the mountains are expected.

“Gusty east to northeast winds are expected through the weekend,” the agency said. “It will be warmer through early next week with high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average.”

Highs Saturday will be 70 to 74 near the coast, 75 to 78 inland, 76 to 79 in the western valleys, 70 to 75 near the foothills, 57 to 66 in the mountains, and 71 to 74 in the deserts.

The weather service said rain is likely to return on Thursday or Friday next week, and it will potentially be heavy, but no detailed predictions are currently available.

“A prolonged wetter pattern is expected to develop during the latter half of next week,” the agency said. “There could be heavy rain at times, though exact amounts and timing of the heavier rains is still quite uncertain.”