Damage from Monday’s storm. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty X

County residents and businesses that experienced flood damage during Monday’s intense storm were urged Wednesday to report the destruction through an online survey.

Residents can fill out the voluntary form at https://bit.ly/3OgS6RU.

The survey is an information-gathering document only, and will be used to determine if the county should request state and federal assistance.

Completing the form does not guarantee that residents will be eligible or will receive assistance, county officials said. It is also not a substitute for submitting a claim with insurance companies.

Any information provided through the survey is not confidential and may be subject to disclosure as a public record.

The chilly winter storm that arrived in the San Diego area last weekend delivered steady downpours along with widespread flooding that swamped roadways and neighborhoods across the region. The National Weather Service said Monday was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in San Diego and Ventura counties to help residents and businesses recover from Monday’s storm damage.

In related news Wednesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to declare county-wide local emergency in connection with the Monday storm.

The emergency declaration will allow the county to pursue federal funding if needed. Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas thanked the Office Emergency Services for “working around the clock” in response to storm damage.

City News Service contributed to this article.