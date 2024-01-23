A Southcrest resident talks on his phone about rain damage. Photo by Chris Stone

Dry weather is expected to return to San Diego on Tuesday after a series of storms drenched the area, swamping streets and flooding homes.

A chilly winter storm that arrived in the San Diego area over the weekend delivered steady downpours along with widespread flooding that swamped roadways and neighborhoods across the region.

The National Weather Service said Monday was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

“The 2.73 inches of rainfall at San Diego on Monday was the greatest for any January 22nd, the greatest for any January day, and the 4th greatest for any day with records going back to 1850,” the agency said.

On Tuesday, multiple roads throughout the city remain closed. A complete list is available online.

Trolley service was out between the 12th & Imperial Transit Center downtown) and Lemon Grove on the Orange Line, with shuttle buses running. Repairs to flood damage were expected to be completed in the afternoon.

The Central Library, located at 330 Park Blvd., is closed due to flooding in the parking garage.

The San Diego River has fallen below flood stage at Fashion Valley, but remains high enough to flood low-water crossings.

Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency on Monday, and the city is coordinating cleanup efforts with other local, state and federal agencies.