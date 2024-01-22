The City of San Diego has declared a state of emergency after heavy rains inundated the region, flooding roadways, triggering landslides, and trapping residents.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said that the city is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies, citing the “extreme rainfall and flash flooding” as the impetus for declaring a state of emergency.

“We have activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center, and our emergency responders will continue to address the impacts around the clock,” said the mayor in a statement.

“I strongly urge residents to please avoid any flooded areas and any unnecessary travel.”

As of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, the top local three-day precipitation totals county-wide included 4.51 inches on Otay Mountain, 4.49 in Point Loma, 4.21 in National City, 4.01 in the Palomar area, 3.89 in La Mesa, 3.4 in Fallbrook, 3.39 on Birch Hill and 3.38 on Dulzura Summit.

Most other parts of the county received between 1 and 3.5 inches of moisture over the same time period.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department swift water rescue team responded to locations along the San Diego River, central parts of the city, low-lying areas near the coast and the Tijuana River Valley, rescuing hundreds of people.

Residents can find an updated list of road closures and shelter information here.