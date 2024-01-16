University Ave. from First Ave. to Fifth Ave. is the first segment to be slurry sealed Tuesday as part of the city’s road repair project. Photo via @CityofSanDiego X

The city of San Diego has started new road repair projects involving slurry seal in and around Clairemont Mesa, Mission Hills, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Bay Park, it was announced Tuesday.

According to the city, slurry seal is used to prevent the deterioration of streets and reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets.

“Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks,” officials said. “Multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously and are often coupled with other upgrades to increase safety and mobility for all modes of transportation.”

The first street to be slurry sealed will be University Avenue from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue, and the resurfaced roadway will then be striped with a separated Class IV Cycle Track in subsequent weeks.

Other streets to be resurfaced include Randolph Street, Montecito Way, Fort Stockton Drive, Loma Pass, Sheridan Avenue, Rialto Street, Clovis Street, Whitman Street, Guizot Street and Grandview Street, among others. Work on the roads — weather permitting — will be completed this month.

Slurry seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition.

Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets. Each street segment is assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks. To prioritize street paving, the PCI is used in conjunction with other factors such as traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, mobility, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding.

A map of past, current and future street repairs can be found at https://streets.sandiego.gov.

City News Service contributed to this article.