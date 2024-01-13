Kayla Blood. Courtesy photo

For Louisiana native Kayla Blood, it started with a fierce attitude, big dreams and an ATV. Blood, a competitive driver in Monster Jam, which returns to San Diego this weekend, said her love for motocross sports began at an early age. She loved competing against mostly male drivers, while serving as a role model for other young athletes.

Eight years ago, her life took a new path when she was invited to go to Monster Jam University to train to become a driver.

“I had so many nerves and overwhelming emotions competing in my first Monster Jam event,” said Blood, who is also a mother. “I overcame adversity to do something I love, and can remember embracing the support and love from the fans.”

This weekend, fans can see Blood compete at Snapdragon Stadium where she will be driving Soldier Fortune, a 12,000 pound truck that’s been dedicated to honor the U.S. military. Although Blood, a member of the National Guard, loves the sport and competition, she said the best part is meeting fans.

“The thing that I love most about Monster Jam is the way we are able to connect with our fans,” Blood said. “We are here because of our fans, and we love producing wow crazy spectacular moments that they will never forget.”

She is also grateful for the female drivers who came before her and the honor to inspire the next generation of female drivers.

Kayla Blood will be competing in Soldier Fortune. Courtesy photo

“The women of Monster Jam who have paved the way for more talented women to fulfill their dreams and give hope to so many little girls who aren’t dreaming big enough — they inspire me,” Blood said.

Monster Jam will take place at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28. Audiences can expect Monster Jam drivers to do massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy skills and all-out racing. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to meet drivers at the Monster Jam Pit Party.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.

