Gusty onshore winds will continue to strengthen across the mountains, deserts and coastal waters, peaking overnight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Light, scattered showers will develop late Wednesday night, mainly focused on San Diego County with very isolated activity for points farther north.

Total rainfall is expected to remain less than 0.1″ at the coast, 0.05-0.15″ for the valleys and 0.25-0.50″ in the mountains, NWS said.

Snow levels start near 5,000 feet Wednesday evening, lowering to 4,000 feet Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast around 60 to 64 near the coast and in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 44 to 51 in the mountains and 60 to 63 in the deserts, according to meteorologists.

On Friday into the weekend, ridging over the eastern Pacific will lead to warming temperatures and generally tranquil conditions.

A weak impulse riding the periphery of the ridge will lead to increasing high clouds Friday and Saturday, but no other changes are expected.

Another fast-moving shortwave is expected to develop for the second half of the weekend, bringing the next round of strong onshore winds.

Dry and warmer conditions are in the forecast early next week, NWS said.