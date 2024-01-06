Gusts of fierce wind sway palm trees. Photo via Pixabay.

A wind advisory and a high-surf advisory are in effect this weekend for San Diego County, with gusts up to 45 mph expected in some parts of the county and large breaking waves up to 8 feet, forecasters said Saturday.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, and includes the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego. The high-surf advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. Monday and includes warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and beach erosion.

Officials advised securing outdoor objects and using caution when driving a high-profile vehicle. The strongest winds are expected Sunday morning near the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 5 to 8 feet, with sets to 10 feet and a west swell from 300 degrees.

Along the coast, a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions is expected this weekend and next week, with daytime temperatures hitting the lower 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the high 50s to low 60s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 60s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s in the mountains.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 60s.

–City News Service