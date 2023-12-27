A dog named Luna Mae who has been waiting for a home. Courtesy San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society has revealed its top ten most popular names for shelter animals for 2023 in a year-end push to match as many of them as possible with loving homes.

The top ten masculine names are Max, Milo, Zeus, Rocky, Charlie, Blue and Leo (tied), Buddy, Loki and Oliver (also tied), Simba, and Jack.

In the more feminine-sounding names category, the top ten in order are: Luna, Bella, Daisy, Nala, Lucy, Lola, Coco, Chloe, Princess, and Lily.

One Luna, a German shepherd mix named Luna Mae, has been with the organization for more than 700 days, and Daisy the dog has been there for nearly a year and a half. There are 441 other pets currently available for adoption in the Humane Society’s shelters, including cats, guinea pigs, turtles, snakes, birds, and even pot-bellied pigs.

In order to get as many pets rehomed as possible going in to 2024, the organization will be reducing its adoption fees through the end of the year to $24, courtesy of a Petco Love sponsorship.

All adoption fees for active duty military members and their families and veterans, all fees are completely waived through December 31st, thanks to assistance from Traci’s Paws.

The San Diego Humane Society has facilities in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego, which are open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also has a Ramona campus, which focuses on wildlife.

Animals available for adoption — whether they’re Milos or Nalas or Luna Maes or Daisys or any other name — can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Anyone who is unable to adopt but can still take in a pet temporarily can foster an animal, which gives them a break from the shelter and helps conserve shelter resources.

All animals from the San Diego Humane Society have been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The Humane Society also offers adoption guarantees, training advice, supplies, and information.