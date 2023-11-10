Kitten breeding is of special concern to county. Photo via County News Center

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a kitten or a puppy (or perhaps taking in an old cat or dog or two), the San Diego Humane Society has an offer for you — half off its adoption fees all weekend long.

The organization is currently dealing with crowded shelters, running at 183% capacity for dogs and 144% capacity for cats. In order to help the animals find homes, Purina is sponsoring an adoption promotion, which will run through Sunday, November 12.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 AM through 5 PM at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Animals that are available for adoption can be viewed on the organization’s website.

Anyone who is unable to adopt but can still take in a pet temporarily can foster an animal, which gives them a break from the shelter — and helps conserve extremely strained shelter resources. San Diego Humane Society provides all the supplies.

All animals from the San Diego Humane Society have been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The Humane Society also offers adoption guarantees, training advice, pet supplies, and educational information.