A special visitor made a stop at the Helen Woodward Animal Center Wednesday, bringing treats and toys to orphaned pets in memory of his late wife.

Bob Cooper continued the tradition of his wife Karen, who died in May, as a reminder to pets in shelters that they haven’t been forgotten. When Karen passed away, Bob set up the charity The Angel of the Forgotten in her honor.

“From her first puppy when she was growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, through the Great Pyrenees she had in San Diego, California, her love for dogs has never waned,” Cooper said on the charity’s website.

“Beyond contributing to countless charities, raising money for destroyed shelters, and helping dogs in every way that she could, each year she would do something very special,” Bob Cooper said. “Karen would fill up her vehicle with dog treats the week before Christmas, and deliver them to the local Humane Societies. Her goal was to ensure that on Christmas Day, as many dogs as possible would not be forgotten.”

On Wednesday morning, Cooper brought more than 100 toys and many treats to the dogs at the Helen Woodward center.

“We are so touched to be part of this holiday kindness,” said Renee Resko, the center’s vice president of development. “The incredible love and devotion of Bob and Karen Cooper will make such a sweet mark on shelters across the city. I feel certain those pups will take that love into the forever homes they find in the new year.”

For more information on available pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center, contact the Adoptions Department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, or visit www.animalcenter.org.

More information about The Angel of the Forgotten charity can be found at www.angeloftheforgotten.org.

City News Service contributed to this article.