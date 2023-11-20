Camp Christmas, a festive event with rides, shows and food, is officially underway in Pine Valley. The third annual event will run on selected nights through Dec. 23.

With all the lights and sounds of the holidays, Camp Christmas is an explosion of the holiday season all in one place. From a colorful dancing water show to holiday photo opps, winter hayrides and train rides, as well as “Sappy,” The Talking Christmas Tree” – there’s something for everyone that will boost the holiday spirit. Additionally, there’s archery, bounce houses, and a popular game room, while the highlight of every evening is a 7-minute presentation of “The Christmas Guest,” performed twice a night.

Additionally, for an additional fee, guests can partake in laser tag, tree top climbing wall and face painting. There’s also a very popular Sugar Shack, and multiple dining options.

Camp Christmas is located at 8668 Pine Creek Road in Pine Valley. The altitude at Camp Christmas is 4,000 feet and the evenings can be a bit chilly. Warm clothing – winter jackets, snow hats, scarves, and gloves – are recommended. Dogs and other pets are not allowed at Camp Christmas due to insurance and safety reasons. Service dogs are permitted if licensed verification is provided.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.PineValleyCampChristmas.com.