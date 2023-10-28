Cesar Chavez Park in 2014. Photo Credit: United Port of San Diego.

There’s a newly renovated park in Oceanside.

On Monday, Oct. 30, the city of Oceanside will host a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the renovation of a playground at Cesar Chavez Community Park, located on Division Street in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Families can enjoy refreshments and the first opportunity to play on the new equipment.

The park renovation was one of the projects approved to receive funding from a Community Development Block Grant for the Crown Heights Community. The CDBG program provides federal funding for projects to revitalize neighborhoods and improve communities.

After the playground project received $300,000, the city conducted public outreach to better understand what the residents wanted in their neighborhood park. The city adjusted the scope of the project based on this community input, and swings were included for the first time in the park. Residents also requested new picnic tables with more benches around the perimeter of the playground and the installation of a new water fountain with a water bottle filling station.

“Crown Heights needed a revitalized area where children could come together to play,” said Manuel Gonzalez, Parks and Recreation director. “We’re excited to create recreational opportunities that reflect the voices that we heard from the community.”

The city recently completed another nearby $225,000 CDBG-funded project in Crown Heights to construct accessible pedestrian sidewalk ramps and safer crosswalks.