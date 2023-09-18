View from Mt. Soledad shows a partial clearing over La Jolla on Monday Morning. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN camera network

The National Weather Service is predicting warmer weather and some clearing for San Diego following a gloomy weekend marked by a heavy marine layer and drizzle.

“Not quite as cool west of the mountains for today and Tuesday as low pressure aloft weakens slightly,” the weather service said. “The marine layer will become a little shallower along with some greater afternoon clearing.”

The drizzle overnight left measurable amounts of precipitation in the coasts, valleys and lower mountain slopes.

Highs on Monday will be 71 to 74 along the coast, 71 to 75 in the valleys, 72 to 82 in the mountains and 95 to 98 in the deserts.

The forecast calls for cooler weather midweek, then a warming trend through the weekend.