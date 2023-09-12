Photo courtesy of Lucky Duck Foundation

San Diego Gives, a fundraising program for local San Diego-based nonprofits, announced this week that it raised nearly $1.2 million for 338 organizations during one day of giving.

The campaign, which is in its third year, raised funds for nonprofits focused on a variety of causes, including animals, education, environment, military and humanitarian aid.

“The support we received through San Diego Gives enables us to continue our work beyond just training Service Dogs,” Greg DeSantis, marketing and communications specialist for Paws for Purple Hearts, which participated in the campaign, said. “It means empowering Veterans with life-changing companions who offer them both physical and emotional support. These funds impact our ability to provide comprehensive training, care, and support to our dogs and the brave men and women they serve.”

Drew Moser, executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation & Tuesday Group, said the campaign has engaged San Diegans to make the region a better place.

“We take pride in squeezing every penny out of every dollar, and every dollar raised thanks to San Diego Gives provides food and water, employment opportunities, shelter and more for people trying to overcome homelessness,” Moser said.

San Diego Gives is an initiative of Impact Cubed. This 501(c)3 public charity stimulates philanthropy and builds social sector capacity by guiding philanthropists; facilitating funder consortiums; consulting on nonprofit capacity; and providing philanthropy education initiatives. Impact Cubed serves entities of all kinds, including individuals, families, foundations, community organizations, and corporations looking to strengthen communities and address societal problems through philanthropy.

All nonprofits that participate in the program are vetted to ensure that each demonstrates a commitment to serving the greater San Diego area, responding to the needs of the community with a local-first approach, and making a tangible impact; serves diverse populations, including but not limited to income, age, race, zip code, and background; and commits to keeping all funds raised in the greater San Diego area and has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility.

Magda O’Neill — executive director of Golden State Ballet, which participated in the campaign — said San Diego Gives demonstrates the power of people working together.

“When our community comes together like this, good things happen,” O’Neill said. “We’ll use the funds raised through the SDG campaign to produce our Nutcracker. I hear the forecast calls for a chance of snow on the Civic Theatre stage this December.”

For more information about San Diego Gives, go to SanDiegoGives.org.