La Jolla Shores Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Cooler temperatures with foggy conditions in the valleys and along the coast are expected Thursday in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The milder conditions follow a heat wave over the past three days that brought scorching and dangerous temperatures to parts of the region.

“A developing low-pressure system along the West Coast will bring cooling through the weekend with the greatest cooling on Friday,” the weather service said.

The marine layer will deepen and patchy drizzle is possible on Friday and Saturday.

Highs Thursday will be around 79 near the coast, 81 to 84 inland, 84 to 87 in the western valleys, 90 to 95 near the foothills, 87 to 97 in the mountains and around 110 in the deserts.

The weather service said a slow warming will begin next week.