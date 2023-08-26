A view of the Pacific from a hike at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

One of the most popular places to take family and friends visiting San Diego is also one of the best places for hikes.

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in La Jolla is well known for its beaches and views of the coast and sandstone cliffs. But it is also home to a variety of hikes for different skill levels.

Because Torrey Pines is a state park, there is an entrance fee. It was $20 the day we visited but here’s a tip: if you have a library card, you may be able to borrow a state parks pass to visit Torrey Pines and other places.

Free parking is available on Torrey Pines Road, but those spots are usually taken early. Visitors can be dropped off and picked up just outside the reserve’s gate near the bus stop.

Once inside the reserve, you can drive up and see if there are any parking spaces available in lots up the hill. If not, you can park in the lower lot and walk up the hill.

Guy Fleming Trail: This is one of the first trails you’ll see as you walk up the roadside leading to the reserve. It’s a 2/3-mile loop that with a slight elevation. It leads to two scenic overlooks that provide wide, expansive views of the ocean and coastline. The trail is dotted with a diversity of plants, including wildflowers, ferns, cacti, black sage, seacliff buckwheat and Torrey Pines.

Parry Grove Trail: After Guy Fleming, you’ll come upon this trail, which offers a half-mile loop. It takes you past the Whitaker Garden, which includes coastal sage scrub and southern maritime chaparral, two of the main plant communities found in the reserve. The views here are not as impressive because many of the Torrey Pines in this area have been damaged by drought and a bark beetle infestation.

West Overlook Trail: This is an accessible trail that at .14-mile is easy and smooth. You won’t get cheated as you’ll get views of the coastal bluff. From this trail, you can also take a branch to the incredible beach trail.

Beach Trail: If you’re looking for more of a challenge and to get closer to the water, this is the trail to take. It’s a 3/4-mile trail that descends 300 feet to the beach. The final steps are down a steep staircase past eroding sandstone. The payoff is a beach with superb views of the ocean and cliffs. It can be tricky during high tide so ask a ranger about the tides if you decide to head down.

Broken Hill Trail: If you go down, then you must go up and this trail will take you up from the beach. It’s a tiring climb, whether you take the 1.3-mile trail from the South Fork or the 1.4-mile path from the North Fork. The North Fork winds through an elfin forest of scrub oak, lemonade berry and dense chaparral.

Eventually, the trails will each take you up to the roadway that leads back to the main parking area and if you have the energy left, there’s a small path there called Discovery Trail that has overlooks and seating areas.

While you’re there, don’t forget to stop in and check out the Visitors Center at The Lodge, an historic former restaurant that celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. There are many old photos, documents and artifacts that celebrate the reserve’s history.

Although he was raised in the urban jungles of New York, Luis loves to hike and enjoy the outdoors. He has hiked in the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Zion National Park and the Oregon Coast among many other locations. If you have any hikes you’d like to recommend, let us know at luism@timesofsandiego.com.