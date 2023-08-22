People play in the ocean in La Jolla. File photo by Chris Stone

The weather will be sunny and warmer in San Diego County on Tuesday as the region continues to dry out and clean up from Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Skies will be generally sunny all across SoCal today,” the National Weather Service said, with “dry, warm weather today and Wednesday.”

Highs will be 72 to 77 near the coast, 77 to 81 inland, 80 to 83 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 76 to 84 in the mountains and around 94 in the deserts.

The weather service said thunderstorms are possible over the mountains and deserts on Thursday afternoon, but otherwise the forecast is for dry, warm weather through the weekend.