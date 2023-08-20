Various local services and events are being affected or canceled due to the expected heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Hilary. Here’s a list (it will be updated as needed):
Saturday
- Kearny Mesa Dump Day on Saturday has been postponed by Caltrans District 11, The event, for disposal of non-hazardous household items and debris, will be re-scheduled.
- San Diego Wave FC moved up its Saturday kickoff time for the Wave’s match at Snapdragon Stadium due to the forecast. The game will start at 5 p.m., two hours ahead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
- Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761 and 794 between Los Angeles and San Diego will not run Saturday night through Monday morning. Additional cancellations are possible depending on storm impacts, according to Amtrak.
Sunday
- The San Diego Symphony cancelled its Sunday concert, “When The Saints Go Marching In with Byron Stripling.” As of Friday evening, the symphony’s presentation of Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will continue as planned at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Cal State San Marcos canceled campus events on Sunday and Monday and said campus operations those days will be primarily conducted virtually.
- The North County Transit District will limit trips beginning Sunday. There will be just four Coaster round trips between Oceanside and the Santa Fe Depot in San Diego on Sunday. The Sprinter will run hourly, with early service canceled. Multiple Breeze routes have been affected. “If conditions deteriorate,” officials said, further reductions and possible cancellations of service may occur.” See NCTD for all service alerts for Hilary.
- City of San Diego beaches, parks, golf courses and facilities will be closed Sunday and Monday.
- The state of California will close state parks and beaches in San Diego and Orange counties Sunday and Monday.
- All San Diego County public libraries will be closed Sunday.
- Del Mar Thoroughbred Club cancelled races scheduled for Sunday, but the track will be open for simulcast wagering. Refunds will be issued on ticket orders.
- The Eliades Ochoa Concert at the Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego scheduled for Sunday evening has been postponed to a later date.
- The Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area has been closed through Monday because of the approaching storm.
Monday
- San Diego State University will move classes and most faculty and staff to virtual instruction or remote work at both its San Diego and Imperial Valley campuses on Monday. Access to most campus buildings in San Diego and Imperial Valley will be restricted to those with keys or electronic card access. The university plans to return to normal in-person instruction and on-campus work on Tuesday.
- San Diego city schools postponed the first day of school to Tuesday, but officials added they will continue to monitor possible impacts from the storm.
- All classes at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar community colleges, along with the Continuing Education program, are expected to start on Tuesday, the district said in a statement, one day later than scheduled. “The health and safety of our students and employees is our highest priority,” said Acting Chancellor Gregory Smith.
Updated 11:15 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 2023