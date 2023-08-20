San Diego State University, which will have virtual classes and staffing on Monday due to Hurricane Hilary. Photo by Chris Stone

Various local services and events are being affected or canceled due to the expected heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Hilary. Here’s a list (it will be updated as needed):

Saturday

Kearny Mesa Dump Day on Saturday has been postponed by Caltrans District 11, The event, for disposal of non-hazardous household items and debris, will be re-scheduled.

moved up its Saturday kickoff time for the Wave’s match at Snapdragon Stadium due to the forecast. The game will start at 5 p.m., two hours ahead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761 and 794 between Los Angeles and San Diego will not run Saturday night through Monday morning. Additional cancellations are possible depending on storm impacts, according to Amtrak.

Sunday

Monday

San Diego State University will move classes and most faculty and staff to virtual instruction or remote work at both its San Diego and Imperial Valley campuses on Monday. Access to most campus buildings in San Diego and Imperial Valley will be restricted to those with keys or electronic card access. The university plans to return to normal in-person instruction and on-campus work on Tuesday.

All classes at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar community colleges, along with the Continuing Education program, are expected to start on Tuesday, the district said in a statement, one day later than scheduled. “The health and safety of our students and employees is our highest priority,” said Acting Chancellor Gregory Smith.

Updated 11:15 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 2023