Construction is underway on the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley, touted as the largest and most transformative project in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s 50-year history, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Thursday.

Elephant Valley will turn the current elephant environment into a “dynamic savanna and a place of exploration,” according to a zoo statement.

“We are thrilled to announce Denny Sanford Elephant Valley — a first- of-its-kind immersive experience for visitors, to further connect the vital work happening here in San Diego to the collaborative elephant conservation initiatives we support in the field,” Paul A. Baribault, president and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a statement. “Elephant Valley could not be achieved without the incredible community, donors, members and allies who support us and make all our conservation work possible with partners around the world.”

Surrounded by elephants on multiple sides, including from below via an overhead walkway with views of the herd passing through, guests can learn about the crucial role elephants have as ecosystem engineers, and about their intricate social dynamics, according to the zoo.

At the center of the new experience will be a two-story lodge, inspired by the destinations frequented by travelers while on safari in Africa. According to the zoo, the gathering place will “provide opportunities to learn from educators about the awe-inspiring wildlife of the region, while witnessing elephants wade in expansive watering holes.”

The plant life in the exhibit has been curated by a team of horticulturists and arborists to authentically reflect the sights, sounds and smells of the African grasslands.

“As magnificent as elephants are, their future is equally fragile,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We are honored to take millions of wildlife allies on a journey into the life of elephants, where they will learn about the positive impact everyone can have, and share in our hope for elephants worldwide.

“Elephant Valley will be a place where curiosity turns into discovery — where anyone from ages 1 to 100 will experience breathtaking moments of wonder in nature,” she said. “Our hope is that the defining memories you make here stay with you for a lifetime.”

African savanna elephants are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

“Elephants across Africa are facing immense challenges, which require all of us to collaborate and find sustainable conservation solutions for elephants and people,” said Dr. Nadine Lamberski, chief conservation and wildlife health officer of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “We are eager to witness the impact Elephant Valley will have on our continued elephant conservation efforts globally.”

Elephant Valley is funded by thousands of donors and longtime supporter Denny Sanford — who was also the lead donor for Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo, and for the educational television programming of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers, provided at hundreds of children’s hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses and other facilities across the globe, according to the zoo.

Elephant Valley is expected to be completed in 2025.

–City News Service