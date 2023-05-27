SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $63 million.

There were, however, five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one in Linda Vista. They are each worth $9,428, the California Lottery announced.

Divine Wine & Spirits, on Osler Street, sold the local ticket, officials said.

Two were purchased in Southern California – at a Stater Bros. on Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana and a smoke shop in Perris.

The remaining two were bought in Hayward and Santa Maria.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 17, 20, 21, 36 and the Mega number was 19. The jackpot was $62 million.

The drawing was the 56th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service