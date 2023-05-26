A Pacific Surfliner train. Courtesy Amtrak

Train service through San Clemente and south to San Diego, which was paused following a mudslide last month, is set to fully resume Saturday.

On Friday night, one Pacific Surfliner train (794) from San Luis Obispo was expected to make it south to San Diego, officials said.

The debris from the hillside north of the pier that flowed onto the tracks has been cleared and service is expected to return for Metrolink and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner.

Rail service was halted on April 27 following a hillside flow that also shut down the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, which partially reopened Thursday.

– City News Service