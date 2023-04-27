The area below a landslide in San Clemente that has halted rail service. The tracks lie between the hill and the sea in the distance. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A landslide beneath part of a cultural center in San Clemente sent dirt and debris cascading down a hillside Thursday, shutting down rail service in the area.

The slide occurred early Thursday afternoon, prompting Metrolink to shut down rail service south of Laguna Niguel.

Amtrak officials said Pacific Surfliner service is being disrupted between Irvine and San Diego. Passengers are being advised to call 800-USA-RAIL (872-7245) for assistance.

Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said the suspension of service was done as a precaution and that it will resume once it is safe. Affected passengers can obtain Uber vouchers of up to $50 through Metrolink to get them through the closure area.

The slide came nearly two weeks after officials at Casa Romantica Cultural Center first reported ground movement that caused some cracks on a patio facing the ocean.

The San Clemente City Council this week approved a $75,000 contract with a geologic contractor to study the ground movement and develop a plan for shoring up the hillside.

According to a city staff report, the ground slippage was first detected April 16 and reported to the city the following day, with the facility reporting impacts to its concrete terrace but no movement of the actual building.

City Councilman Victor Cabral told KCAL9 after Thursday’s slide that only a few inches of ground movement had been occurring each day. On Thursday, though, about 20 feet gave way, taking parts of the concrete terrace with it.

No injuries were reported, but KCAL reported that a residential structure down the hill from the cultural center had been red-tagged due to concerns about additional land movement.

The slide occurred about two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is finishing construction to shore up a hillside slope near the Cyprus Shore Homeowners Association in San Clemente, officials said.

– City News Service