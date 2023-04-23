Balboa Park Golf Course. Photo by JW August

Cool weather for San Diego County was predicted Sunday and Monday, along with a deeper marine layer and gusty westerly winds in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was almost 2,000 feet deep Sunday morning, with low clouds and fog extending up to 20 miles inland. This was aided by a coastal eddy that developed Saturday night.

The return of the marine layer could result in 5 to 10 degrees of cooling to areas west of the mountains compared to Saturday. Low clouds and fog were expected to spread farther inland and there may be a few pockets of drizzle in the coastal areas early Monday morning.

Sunday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the 60s near the coast, 70s in the valleys, 72 to 82 in the mountains and up to 98 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s and 60s in the desert.

A ridge of high pressure building over the West Coast was likely to bring a return of warmer days Tuesday through next weekend, the NWS said. The ridge may reduce the marine layer depth and weaken the onshore flow, which will keep the marine layer clouds and fog confined to the coastal areas.

By Thursday, daytime highs were predicted to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s in the San Diego valleys.

Coastal high temperatures may only be a few degrees above seasonal averages, while farther inland, the high temperatures may be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Thursday was likely be the warmest day of the week, especially west of the mountains.

Later in the week, there was some weakening of the ridge expected with the resulting moderating of temperatures, mainly west of the mountains.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this article.