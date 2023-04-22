The rescued sea lion Freeway has been euthanized by SeaWorld San Diego after contracting a progressive disease in 2022, officials said. Photo via Seaworld San Diego Facebook page.

The rescued sea lion Freeway has been euthanized by SeaWorld San Diego after contracting a progressive disease in 2022, officials said.

“Before he was rescued last year, he had contracted a progressive disease that our animal care experts diagnosed,” SeaWorld said Friday on Facebook. “Despite extensive treatment, the disease caused his health to deteriorate over time.”

Given his decline, the animal care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him, SeaWorld said.

“We are grateful for the support of the community and all of Freeway’s fans who, like us, loved him so very much,” officials said. “We will miss him dearly.”

Freeway was named in January of last year when he traveled four miles from the Pacific Ocean to eastbound State Route 94 and was rescued from the freeway median, SeaWorld said.

He received a health assessment at the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center and returned to the ocean in February 2022.

Freeway was found in May wandering in Chollas Creek about a mile from the ocean. This time, he was kept at SeaWorld and watched over by a team of animal care experts until he was euthanized Friday.

“His adventurous spirit won the hearts of all San Diegans and he will be remembered for that and so much more,” SeaWorld said.

–City News Service