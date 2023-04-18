Kassie Layne Photography

More than 80 San Diego artisans will come together Sunday for the San Diego Made Spring Market in Little Italy.

The event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Julep Venue, will feature a seasonal, spring shopping experience with craft cocktails, gourmet food trucks, live music, photo displays, styled lounges and more.

In addition to the local artisans, guests can also enjoy gourmet food and drinks on-site, including The Funky Frenchie, ZsBuddies Sushi & Ramen, San-tea and Dessert Studio, The Space Coffee SD, and Snake Oil Cocktails.

Festivities will include live music by The Fernandas, DALL, and Aly Rowell. There will also be a limited number of handmade door gifts (while supplies last).

“The market is a shopping experience perfect for a girls day out, day date with your significant other or family outing – and a great way to kick off the spring season and round out the Earth Day weekend,” said Kristin Dinnis, one of the San Diego Made co-founders, along with Sarah Anderson, Brittany Wiczek, and Brook Dailey.

Admission is $6 online before the event, or $7 at the door. A limited number of VIP packages are also available. For tickets and more information, visit sandiegomade.org/spring-market-2023/. Instagram: @sdmademarkets.