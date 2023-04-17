Photo courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego

Leave the snacks and drinks at home — SeaWorld San Diego on Monday announced an “eat free” deal for all guests who purchase a single-day ticket.

The deal allows all guests to receive a free, all-day dining pass that allows each person to receive an entrée, a drink, and a side or dessert every 90 minutes at participating park restaurants! Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious offerings, included but not limited to personal pizza at Manta Pizza, Quesa Birria tacos at Hibisco Modern Mexican, barbeque chicken at Calypso Bay Smokehouse, an Impossible burger at Explorer’s Café, funnel cake at Chicken Snack Shack, and so much more. The deal is not valid for water bottles or alcoholic beverages.

Guests must purchase this ticket now through April 23 with an option to visit the park on any operating day through June 30. A single-day admission ticket is $109.99 and must be redeemed by June 30.

For more information, go to seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/special-offers/.