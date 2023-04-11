A view of the San Diego skyline from Shelter Island. Photo courtesy Port of San Diego

Opendoor, an e-commerce platform for residential real estate, released its list of 15 eco-forward cities and towns across the U.S. on Tuesday and San Diego is ranked No. 15 on the list.

As we continue to see homeowners prioritize eco-conscious details and design in their homes, where you live matters just as much as how you live. 78% of U.S. consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them.



“The cities and towns on our list, like San Diego, are putting a concerted effort into making eco-minded practices and solutions the norm. According to the San Diego Association of Governments, more than 400 miles of dedicated or shared bicycle lanes have been added in San Diego County since 2010,” said Jennifer Patchen, a Real Estate Broker for Opendoor. “Home buyers looking to plant roots in a ‘green’ community should consider San Diego.”

Opendoor’s top 15 eco-forward cities and towns:

Somerville, MA Emeryville, CA Jersey City, NJ Boulder, CO Arlington, VA Portland, OR West Hempstead, NY Carrboro, NC Salt Lake City, UT Santa Monica, CA Temple Terrace, FL Fort Collins, CO Dearborn, MI Phoenix, AZ San Diego, CA

Methodology

The eco-forward cities are identified by analyzing and averaging the number of OpenStreetMap eco-forward tags that are within 3 miles of all addresses in a city where Opendoor Brokerage operates. These tags include: bicycle parking; bicycle rental; bicycle (shop); Charging station; Recycling; transit-related tags such as platform, station, and Stop position; and Second-hand shop. In addition to these tags, Opendoor compared the resulting list to each city’s sustainability efforts.

—