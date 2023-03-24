The sinkhole on state Route 78. Photo credit: @SDCaltrans via Twitter

Caltrans said Friday that emergency repairs to westbound Route 78 in Oceanside will continue into next week due to delays caused by this week’s rain.

The agency said construction crews are “working around the clock” to replace five damaged culverts on the highway between College Boulevard and El Camino Real.

All westbound lanes have been closed since March 15 when a sinkhole opened during heavy showers from an atmospheric river.

The westbound lanes will remain closed this weekend and into early next week. Once the lanes reopen, crews will close the eastbound lanes to complete the other side of the culvert repair.

Traffic has been diverted onto Vista Way during the emergency construction.