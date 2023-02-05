A 2020 rendering of San Diego bike lanes between North Park and City Heights. The lanes opened last year and new projects, including one on Park Boulevard, are in the works. Photo credit: Courtesy, SANDAG

The city of San Diego will begin construction Monday on the second segment of a Park Boulevard project that will include new dedicated bike and bus lanes.

The Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with work expected to be completed by the end of February.

The project follows completion of the Balboa Park Pipeline Replacement and will run between Morley Field Drive and Presidents Way through Balboa Park.

Once the resurfacing is complete, Park Boulevard will be re-striped to include a separated bikeway next to the curb line, a single vehicular travel lane and a dedicated transit lane for MTS buses.

Work taking place on Park between Upas Street and Zoo Drive will start at 9 a.m. to avoid impacts on early morning traffic around Roosevelt Middle School. Crews will begin asphalt overlay resurfacing on the southbound lanes starting at Upas Street to Presidents Way, then switch to work on the northbound lanes from Presidents to Upas.

The project includes removal of the old pavement via grinding and installing a new 3-inch-thick layer of asphalt.

During planning, the city collaborated with Balboa Park institutions, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, neighboring communities and the public to implement the high-priority project from the Bicycle Master Plan, while also adding the dedicated MTS bus lane and preserving some on-street parking near popular destinations.

The project also connects to recently completed separated bike lanes in Uptown, University Heights and Downtown and will be linked to the forthcoming Eastern Hillcrest regional bikeway.

The project improves transit access throughout the widely used corridor and will help the city reach its Climate Action Plan goals of increasing transit ridership and reducing carbon emissions.