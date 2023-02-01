211 San Diego has been awarded a grant from a major foundation to knock down barriers to care and improve the delivery of health and social services throughout the region.

The S. Mark Taper Foundation awarded 211 San Diego a $100,000 grant to help San Diegans who continue to be impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This support of 211 San Diego is so critical because it will allow us to innovate, and prioritize the real and ever-changing needs of the community we serve,” said 211 San Diego President & CEO William York. “We appreciate the S. Mark Taper Foundation’s commitment to 211 San Diego, our mission, and the community we serve.”

The grant will specifically allow 211 to improve how care is delivered through systems-level solutions; advance and adapt technology to be more inclusive; advocate for those facing digital or service barriers; and develop new programming where the community needs it most.

For more than two years, 211 San Diego has played a leading role in the region’s response to the COVID-19 and Monkeypox emergencies, helping to connect people with testing and vaccination. Every day, 211 helps residents struggling with the after-effects of the pandemic, including families facing hunger, mental health challenges, and those at risk of homelessness.

For more information, visit smtfoundation.org.