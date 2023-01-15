A motorist stranded in Mission Valley near the overflowing San Diego River. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday.

The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.

The rain left its mark, though not nearly as acute as the impact on Northern California throughout the week. Local first responders dealt with a number of incidents, though, including flooding in Bonsall, Spring Valley, Mission Valley and the Tijuana River Valley, in addition to downed trees and power lines.

Two areas of the county reported more than five inches of rain through Sunday evening, Palomar Mountain and the Palomar Observatory.

In coastal areas, rainfall ranged between just shy of one inch to nearly three inches:

Carlsbad, 1.99 in.

Oceanside, 1.9 in.

Encinitas, 1.64 in.

Point Loma, .98 in.

In the valleys:

Bonsall, 2.87 in.

Escondido, 2.7 in.

Poway, 2.31 in.

La Mesa, 1.75 in.

In addition, the NWS recorded high winds, between 60 and 75 mph, in parts of North and East County.

In response to the deluge, San Diego housing officials again activated four inclement weather shelters for those living on the streets, including Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center and the San Diego Rescue Mission.

At 9 a.m. Sunday the rain began as radar showed a smattering of showers across the county. The sites reporting rain at the time showed less than one-tenth of an inch, the NWS said.

A lower snow level could allow for heavier snow accumulations in mountain communities through Tuesday morning as progressively colder air is drawn southward. Scattered rain, snow, and ice pellet showers were likely to persist in the mountains through Tuesday.

The final wave in this series was expected to move over the region Tuesday night and should bring an end to the showers.

Stronger southerly winds and high combined seas should develop late Sunday night and persist through Monday as another storm and a large west swell move in, with hazardous winds and seas persisting through Tuesday. A small craft advisory has been extended into Tuesday evening.

A slight decrease in surf was possible on Monday before another west swell produces more elevated surf Monday night through Tuesday, mostly remaining below 10 feet.

– City News Service and staff reports