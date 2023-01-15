An abandoned vehicle was found in the Tijuana River Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

An abandoned vehicle was found in the Tijuana River Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were first alerted to a possible water rescue at 7 a.m. Sunday near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue, said Deputy Chief Brian Raines of the SDFRD.

They found the vehicle partially submerged in the river and flew a drone over the area to see if they could find any occupants, Raines said. They were unable to locate any driver inside the vehicle.

Emergency workers determined it was an abandoned vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service