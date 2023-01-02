The rain in La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Monday morning’s crisp weather isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as the evening in San Diego County, according to forecasters.

Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National Weather Service predicts rain could continue into Tuesday morning. Heavier rain and strong winds are forecast as part of a stronger Pacific storm system expected to impact the Southland Wednesday through Thursday.

“We do have a chance of rain every day for the rest of the week in San Diego,” said NWS forecaster Elizabeth Schenk.

She added, “The next big storm system will fall a lot of the day on Thursday.”

Clouds were thickening Monday with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket the Southland Tuesday, growing denser as the frontal system over the eastern Pacific approaches the area. In general, most areas will see a half inch to an inch of rain Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS. Snow is likely for the higher elevations.

A pop-up ridge will provide a brief reprieve from the rain as it moves over the area Tuesday afternoon for dry weather overall and decreasing cloud coverage, forecasters said.

There will be yet another storm system moving through San Diego over the weekend and beyond.

“We will be having another storm coming in Saturday night into Sunday, and the long-range forecast is for a chance of precipitation through about two weeks,” Schenk said. “We are in a really active pattern right now.”

In addition, there will be wind advisories and warnings are likely Wednesday into Thursday, according to the NWS.

Already, weather conditions have prompted a high surf advisory in the county and in Orange County through 6 p.m. Monday. Various wind advisories also are in place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in mountain, valley and desert regions of San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Health officials are warning people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. A water contact warning issued Sunday for the Coronado shoreline by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality remained in effect Monday.

As south swell conditions continued to push ocean water from the south to the north across the U.S-Mexico border, beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean water may contain sewage and cause illness.

Temperatures are expected to be cool throughout the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s in most areas.

– City News Service

Updated 4:10 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023