Backers of a U.S. Postal Service program aimed at recruiting volunteers to adopt children’s letters to Santa Claus and help fulfill their holiday wishes put out another call for participants Monday, saying there’s still one week left to help brighten a child’s holiday.

“Operation Santa” program organizers note that many of the children’s letters to Santa — which are selected by USPS workers — only ask for items such as a coat, shoes or food.

Other letters are often from parents who are struggling to provide gifts for their children, asking for donations of clothing.

“It’s micro-philanthropy, direct from each volunteer to a child, ” Patrick Reynolds, who leads the charitable support group Be An Elf, said in a statement. “People catch the true spirit of the holidays and put smiles on the faces of needy kids on Christmas.”

A 2020 documentary called “Dear Santa” shines a light on the 100-year-old USPS program.

People interested in volunteering can visit USPSoperationSanta.com through Dec. 19 to adopt a letter posted on the site. Gifts must be mailed by Dec. 19 to be delivered in time for Christmas.

Additional program information is also available at beanelf.org.

