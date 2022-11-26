If you’re like me, you’re wondering what to buy your kids for Christmas. You want a toy that will keep them occupied for more than 30 minutes, isn’t too loud and genuinely fun! Or you want clothes that are comfortable, cute and kid-approved. I had my kids (ages 3 and 6) and their friends review the following gifts, and am pleased to report rave reviews.

Here are our recommendations for holiday gifts this year.

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Highway Rescue HQ: If you have “Paw Patrol” on repeat at home, there’s a good chance your kids will love this latest pup toy with all sorts of features to play with. You can add on to the toy by purchasing each pup’s car.

On the note of PAW Patrol, Rubble has a new truck that’s a hit. The X-Treme Truck is ready for all PAW Patrol missions and fits with the Highway Rescue HQ.

For the youngest loved ones, Bluey may be the biggest hit in your home right now. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse, which features three stories, seven rooms and 15 play pieces, will surely win over any young hearts.

Here’s another fun one for Bluey fans! Bluey, a plush, dancing toy, features three different activities, talking, singing, and dancing, making her the perfect companion for active days with friends or one-on-one.

For the funnest of walkers, check out the new Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker, which features a variety of engaging activities, including an interactive dashboard and steering wheel to “drive.” The new walker also teaches babies the alphabet, opposites, numbers and counting!

Barbies and Little People unite for the ultimate Little DreamHouse featuring three floors of play, this playhouse is loaded with hands-on fun, including a moving elevator, rotating clothes closet, a light-up pool with a slide, and four activation points for kids to press for fun lights, and 45-plus songs, sounds and phrases.

If your Barbie fan is ready for the best of the best, check out the newest Dream House, which stands 43 inches tall and 41 inches wide and 10 indoor and outdoor living areas. The Dreamhouse is fully furnished and features working lights and sounds and comes with 70 accessories – which includes five pieces of transforming furniture.

Calling all Hello Kitty lovers! Purse Pets has an all-new Hello Kitty & Friends purse collection with electronic features and music.

American Girl remains a top hit this year with the newest gal to the collection, Claudie Doll and Angelo’s Bakery. Claudie Wells is American Girl’s newest historical character growing up during the 1920s Harlem Renaissance. The Bakery is an era-authentic bakery with three-panel bakery features a built-in oven, tiered bakery case, checkout counter, prep table and three-level bakery cart, plus loads of kitchen gear, baking ingredients, and pretend treats for major play value.

Imaginext released Imaginext Disney And Pixar Lightyear Xl-15 Spaceship With Lights & Sounds, Buzz Lightyear Toy this year featuring everybody’s favorite Toy Story hero, Buzz. Fans will love all the buttons, lights and sounds that make Buzz Lightyear interactive and engaging.

Ready to hit the road? Try Power Wheels Star Command Base Transport Vehicle featuring Disney and Pixar Lightyear. The latest Power Wheels features Lightyear graphics featuring Buzz, Sox, and the Star Command logo. There are also Power-Lock brakes and parent-controlled, high-speed lock out to help keep beginner drivers safe.

Need something to cuddle? This MINISO Christmas Tree Plush Toy with Piglet, specially designed for Christmas, the cutest snuggle toy this holiday season. Little ones can even remove the piglet from the tree to play or use the plush as a pillow. MINISO has also proven to have softest of the plushes we’ve had!

Minions are such a fan-favorite that these headphones will be a hit with any child who uses a screen and needs earbuds. These Minions-inspired earphones are cute, colorful and comfortable. There’s also a universal remote button where you can play or pause music, or answer and end calls.

Where are the DT fans? Magna-Tiles released Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood-themed Magna-Tiles. This interactive set encourages social and learning with Daniel Tiger and friends while helping children identify their feelings, including feeling more than one feeling at the same time. Other Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood sets include Magna-Tiles Ride Along Trolley and Magna-Tiles Goodnight, Daniel.

DT lovers can also enjoy screenless fun with the Storypod Daniel Tiger Songs & Stories. The toy features DT-themed stories and songs for the popular storytelling toy that include both a decorative mesh sleeve and an adorable yarn figurine of Daniel Tiger for the top of the unit to transform it into a Daniel Tiger Storypod.

Finally, if you’re looking for the latest in children’s clothing that is also comfy, look to Mon Coeur, a sustainable clothing brand that creates kid-approved clothes using upcycled materials. As a mother of a boy who is picky about the colors and materials he wears, this brand received all the approval ratings. Even better, you can talk to your children about being kind to our Earth. Check out the company store here.

