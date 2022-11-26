A Father Joe’s Villages donation truck. Photo courtesy of Father’s Joe Villages.

Father Joe’s Villages is setting its sights on raising $500,000 on the biggest fundraising day of the year to fund its mission of helping people experiencing homelessness throughout San Diego.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, all donations received on November 28-29 will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $250,000), thanks to the generous support of anonymous donors.

As the largest homeless services provider in San Diego, Father Joe’s Villages works to provide unhoused people in our region the resources and support they need to leave homelessness behind for good. Donations can be made here.

On any given night in San Diego, it’s estimated that 8,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness. Father Joe’s Villages believes in better for our unhoused neighbors, providing comprehensive services to people experiencing homelessness – including healthcare, food, shelter, and more.

Father Joe’s Villages depends on philanthropic support from the community to fund life-saving services for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego. Father Joe’s Villages and its generous donors hope the matching gift challenge will fuel increased generosity in the community.

To donate, click here.