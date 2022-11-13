A temporary shelter in 2019. Photo by Chris Stone

Because of inclement weather, the city will open three homeless shelters Sunday for San Diegans in need.

The San Diego Housing Commission, in partnership with the city of San Diego, activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program.

The three shelters are:

Father Joe’s Villages Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., for up to 45 adults and 10 beds for families with children and single women. Check-in is at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full check-out at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., for up to 28 adults. Check-in from 8 to 10 p.m. or until full check-out at 6:30 a.m., and

San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., for up to 10 adults. Check-in at 5:30 p.m. throughout the night until full check-out at 7 a.m.

– City News Service