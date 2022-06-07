The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday.

From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county’s arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.

The swelter will “significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working (outside) or participating in outdoor activities,” the federal agency cautioned.

Authorities advise those braving the torrid conditions to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening, take shelter in shady areas or air-conditioned rooms when possible, check up on potentially heat-sensitive relatives and neighbors and make sure to never leave young children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

–City News Service