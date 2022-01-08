The marine layer over La Jolla Shores. Courtesy HPWREN network

Extensive clouds associated with a deep marine layer were expected to dissipate Saturday, leaving fair skies over San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

For Sunday, a ridge was predicted to bring weak offshore flow and thin the marine layer, resulting in fair and warmer weather.

A weak upper-level low-pressure system was forecast to develop near Southern California early next week with a chance for a few, light showers. An unsettled weather pattern will persist through the week, with a mix of clouds and sun, seasonal temperatures, and low confidence in the timing of any additional shower development.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 62 degrees with overnight lows of 42-48. Valley highs will be 60-65 with overnight lows of 41-46. Mountain highs were expected to be 55-60 with overnight lows of 35-43. Highs in the deserts will be around 71 with overnight lows of 43-50.

At the beaches, high surf and strong rip currents were likely Tuesday through Thursday because of a west swell of 4-5 feet, with a period of 13-15 seconds, mostly from 280-285 degrees. This could bring surf of 8 feet or more to some west-facing beaches, forecasters said.

–City News Service