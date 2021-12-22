The San Diego International Airport is expecting a busy holiday travel period, and with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly, travel may be more challenging.
Here are seven tips to ease your holiday travel experience:
- Make sure you have a parking space at the terminal by making a reservation in advance on the airport’s website. Note that the long-term lot is currently closed. Most off-airport private lots also accept online reservations.
- Not driving? Take the free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and the airport. The electric San Diego Flyer shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes.
- Check with your airline for any special requirements or information before heading to the airport.
- The Transportation Security Administration recommends that you arrive two hours early during the busy holiday period.
- Masks must be worn inside the airport and on all airplanes. It’s a federal mandate, and complimentary masks are available from the airport’s information desks.
- Travelers from San Diego must be fully vaccinated before traveling to any international destination.
- Need a test? The airport offers on-site COVID-19 testing option through Carbon Health. Appointments are required and there is a fee for tests.
More information and current flight status is available 24/7 from the airport’s website.
