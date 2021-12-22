Southwest jets at San Diego International Airport. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego International Airport is expecting a busy holiday travel period, and with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly, travel may be more challenging.

Here are seven tips to ease your holiday travel experience:

Make sure you have a parking space at the terminal by making a reservation in advance on the airport’s website. Note that the long-term lot is currently closed. Most off-airport private lots also accept online reservations.

Not driving? Take the free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and the airport. The electric San Diego Flyer shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes.

Check with your airline for any special requirements or information before heading to the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration recommends that you arrive two hours early during the busy holiday period.

Masks must be worn inside the airport and on all airplanes. It’s a federal mandate, and complimentary masks are available from the airport’s information desks.

Travelers from San Diego must be fully vaccinated before traveling to any international destination.

Need a test? The airport offers on-site COVID-19 testing option through Carbon Health. Appointments are required and there is a fee for tests.

More information and current flight status is available 24/7 from the airport’s website.