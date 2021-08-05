Escaya Park, opening in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch. Photo credit: @thinkchulavista, via Twitter

Chula Vista opened a 7 1/2-acre neighborhood park Thursday in Otay Ranch Village 3.

Escaya Park, 1075 Camino Prado, spreads out across a large sloped area and provides views to the southwest.

The split-level park features turf and group picnic areas with built-in barbecue grills, a basketball court (also striped for pickleball), children’s play areas, outdoor amphitheater and a bounce house set-up space, along with wide sidewalks and pathways.

Landscape architects Nick De Lorenzo and Michael Spohr led the design team. HomeFed Corporation developed the park and Brightview Landscape Development built it. Landscape Architect Mark Caro served as the city’s project manager.

With the opening of Escaya Park, Chula Vista now operates and maintains 64 parks.