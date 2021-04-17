Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot grew to $38 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers in San Diego, but missing the Mega number, in Rancho Bernardo and 4S Ranch at:

7-Eleven, 16703 Bernardo Center Drive, and

Ralphs, 10525 4S Commons Drive.

Gas stations in Corona and Folsom sold the other two tickets with five numbers. They are each worth $10,574, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night: 2, 7, 12, 29, 44, and the Mega number, 3.

The drawing marked the 32nd time since a ticket hit all six numbers.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number comes to 1 in 41.42 million, officials said.