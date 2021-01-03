Bluff Collapse Blocks Sections of Torrey Pines State Beach

Share This Article:

Parts of Torrey Pines State Beach are still blocked after a bluff collapsed on New Years Eve between the parking lot and Flat Rock.

No one was hurt, but park officials advised people to stay close to the water for safety.

“Rock slides and cliff collapse occur with frequency. To Increase safety, time your beach walk a minimum of 2-3 hours before or after high tides, when there is more sand available between the cliffs and the waves,” the park posted on its website.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that it could be a week before tides was away the debris from the latest collapse.

Collapses of bluffs can be caused by rainstorms and are common on beaches in La Jolla, Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

In 2019, three people were killed when a bluff collapsed in Encinitas.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

