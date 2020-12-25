County Issues No-Contact Order on Shore From Border to Imperial Beach

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact closure for the ocean shoreline near the border and to the north in Imperial Beach.

The closure, at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park, is due to ocean currents moving north into the U.S. and ocean water samples exceeding state health standards.

The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until water sampling results meet State health standards for recreational use.

– Staff reports

